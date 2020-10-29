The security guard at a Chicago shoe store was stabbed 27 times in the back, neck and arms

2 Sisters Charged After Allegedly Stabbing Store Security Guard Who Asked Them to Wear a Mask

Two sisters in Chicago are accused of stabbing a shoe-store security guard 27 times after being asked to wear masks before entering the shop.

Jessica Hill, 21, and her sister Jayla, 18, are charged with first degree attempted murder after the Sunday evening attack that left a security guard hospitalized, NBC News reports. According to a Chicago Police Department spokesperson, the sisters got into a verbal altercation with the guard after he asked them to put on face masks and use the store's hand sanitizer before entry.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, turned physical when the sisters allegedly began to hit the guard with a garbage can, the Chicago Tribune reports. Jayla then allegedly held the guard's hair while her older sister allegedly began stabbing him with a small hidden knife.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was stabbed in the back, neck, and arms.

On Tuesday, the sisters appeared before Circuit Court of Cook County Judge Mary Marubio.

Jayla and Jessica Hill

Their defense attorney argued that the pair, who have no criminal record, were acting in self-defense and have bipolar disorder. However, Marubio called the “sheer number” of stab wounds and "randomness" of the attack alarming, the Sun-Times reports.

"It’s the complete randomness of this," Marubio said before ordering the sisters to be held without bond. "It’s terrifying."