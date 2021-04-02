Anna Marie Choudhary, 33, was sentenced Wednesday for her role in the February 2019 murder of John Thomas McGuire, 38

Sister of Woman Who Killed Own Boyfriend, Married Their Father Sentenced for Role in 'Trust Game' Murder

A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the killing of her sister's boyfriend back in 2019 with assistance from their biological father.

Anna Marie Choudhary, 33, was sentenced Wednesday for her role in the February 2019 murder of John Thomas McGuire, 38, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

Choudhary's sister, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, had been dating McGuire while the two were living in Minnesota.

McGuire's dismembered body was discovered Sept. 24, 2019, in a shallow grave in Skygusty, West Virginia.

Amanda pleaded guilty to second-degree murder back in July — a month before her sex offender father, Larry Paul McClure, Sr., 55, was sentenced to life without mercy for McGuire's killing.

Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, Larry Paul McClure Sr, Anna Marie Choudhary

Larry, before plotting McGuire's murder, had been living in West Virginia after being released from prison where he served time for prior sex offense charges.

Amanda was estranged from her father; she was raised by her adoptive parents.

The pair later became involved in an incestuous relationship and married in Virginia nearly a month after the murder.

During a hearing in October, Amanda said McGuire was killed because he "was with me. My dad didn't want anyone else near me," reports the Daily Telegraph.

She told the court McGuire was killed not long after telling Larry he was in love with Amanda and wanted to marry her.

"I wish I could bring John back," Amanda said Thursday. "He was a good man."

According to reports, Larry drove to Indiana with Choudhary to pick Amanda and McGuire up.

The four traveled to Skygusty, where they all lived for 10 days. Larry confessed that he encouraged McGuire to play a "trust game," where he would be tied up. Once McGuire was bound, Larry hit him on the head with a bottle of wine.

While tied up, McGuire was injected with liquid methamphetamine and later strangled with a garbage bag.

Larry had previously testified McGuire was tortured over two days before he died.

The body was buried and then dug up six days later. McGuire's body was then dismembered before being buried again.

On Wednesday, McGuire's mother, Karen Smith, attended Choudhary's hearing via teleconference.

She reportedly wished the killers "a very miserable life," McDowell County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennie Morgan told the Daily Telegraph.

At Larry's sentencing hearing last year, Smith told him that "You and your two kids are going straight to hell!" the newspaper reported.