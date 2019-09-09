Sister of NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Accused of Murdering 84-Year-Old Woman at Casino

Image zoom Kimesha Monae Williams Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

The sister of NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard has been arrested in California, where authorities allege she and another woman robbed and murdered an elderly woman at a casino in Temecula.

A statement from the Riverside Sheriff’s Office alleges that on August 31, Leonard’s sister, Kimesha Monae Williams, 35, and a woman identified as Candace Tai Townsel, 39, followed Afaf Anis Assad, 84, into a bathroom at the Pechanga Resort Casino.

The relationship between the two suspects is unclear.

Once inside the bathroom, Assad, who lived in Long Beach, was attacked. According to the statement, she was found unconscious with a skull fracture.

Assad’s purse was also missing, and it is believed to have contained an estimated $1,200 at the time of the crime.

Assad was hospitalized and died on Sept. 4.

Both women remain in custody without bail, and will be arraigned Sept. 19.

Leonard, 28, has yet to comment on his sister’s arrest, and he could not be reached for comment.

Leonard was acquired in the off-season by the Los Angeles Clippers soon after leading the Toronto Raptors to glory during this spring’s NBA finals — the franchise’s first championship.

Leonard inked a three-year, $103 million deal with the Clippers in July.

Williams’ aunt, Denise Woodard, confirmed Leonard and Williams were brother and sister when approached by reporters Saturday.

“He didn’t have anything to do with this,” Woodard told the Press-Enterprise.

Citing court records, the Press-Enterprise reports Williams has prior convictions for petty theft, grand theft, misappropriating lost property, grand theft auto and attempted robbery.