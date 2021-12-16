Sister of Girl, 5, Who Vanished in Feb. Said Sibling 'Had Been Eaten by Wolves' as Parents Are Jailed

Newly released court documents allege that the 6-year-old sister of Oakley Carlson told investigators during an interview the missing 5-year-old Washington girl "was no longer around."

KCPQ, citing the documents, reports that Oakley was last seen alive in early February.

PEOPLE confirms that Oakley was reported missing by a "concerned citizen" earlier this month, and that after conducting a welfare check at their Oakville home, the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office arrested Oakley's parents, 32-year-old Jordan Bowers and 36-year-old Andrew Carlson.

Deputies initially took them into custody on obstruction charges after they allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators.

They have since been preliminarily charged with second-degree abandonment in connection to an incident involving another one of their children. Neither has entered a plea to the charges against them.

Police have said the parents could not account for Oakley's whereabouts and also could not provide any reasonable explanation for where she might be.

Authorities described the circumstances around her disappearance as suspicious, and believe that Oakley is likely in grave danger.

According to KCPQ, that concerned citizen was Oakley's school principal.

The court documents allege that, during a sleepover with her child, the principal overheard Oakley's sister saying, "Oakley is no more" and "there is no Oakley."

Later, in a forensic interview, the girl told detectives "her mother, Jordan, had told her not to talk about Oakley" and that "she had gone out into the woods and had been eaten by wolves," according to the court documents.

Carlson's parents — Oakley's grandparents — issued a statement to KCPQ.