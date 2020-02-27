Sister of Delphi Murder Victim Now Studying Forensics in Hopes of Finding the 2 Girls' Killer

Image zoom Facebook

The older sister of Liberty “Libby” German, the 13-year-old Indiana girl who went missing with her best friend in 2017 before being found murdered, says she has been inspired by her sister’s case to study forensic science.

“I want to help people not have to wait as long as me and be there for families for the rest of my life, because I know what they’re going through,” Kelsi German told the Lafayette Journal and Courier. “And I can’t imagine, I’ve only waited three years and there’s people that have waited 42 years for their justice. So, I just want to be there for those people and hopefully make a difference in their lives someday.”

On Feb. 13, 2017, Libby and her best friend Abigail (Abby) Williams were dropped off by Kelsi to go for a hike on a local trail. The friends were supposed to be picked up by a relative later that afternoon, but they never showed up at the pickup spot.

Less than 24 hours later, authorities found the girls’ bodies on the side of a creek, about one mile from the trail.

On Feb. 12, a day before the third anniversary of the girls’ disappearance, Kelsi shared a photo on Twitter of her and her sister.

“Today 3 years ago was my last real day with my best friend and I wish I would’ve done it differently. I miss you,” Kelsi tweeted to her 11 thousand followers.

Today 3 years ago was my last real day with my best friend and I wish I would’ve done it differently. I miss you💜 #abbyandlibby pic.twitter.com/5PaPbcosm5 — Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) February 12, 2020

Days after Libby and Abby’s deaths, authorities released photos taken from Libby’s cell phone that showed a man on the trail. They also released a brief audio clip of his voice, also pulled from Libby’s phone, as well as a police sketch. The unidentified man was later named as the main suspect in the girls’ death.

Libby and Abby are believed to have been approached by this man while out walking. Libby recorded surreptitious video evidence of the man saying the words, “Down the hill.”



Despite no arrests being made in the case, Libby and Abby’s families have remained optimistic.

“We’ve just got to keep telling the world about the girls,” Kelsi told the Courier. “There’s going to be justice. I know it.”

Last April, officers released an updated — and notably different — sketch of the suspect, as well as a previously unheard snippet of audio recording from Libby’s phone. They also unveiled a new bit of video footage of the suspect walking along the Monon High Bridge.

Today is a hard day for many

– be respectful

– please do not ask how I am doing

– share the flier

– hug your loved ones today and don’t forget to tell them you love them. Much love from my family to yours. We are so thankful for your support. #AbbyandLibby pic.twitter.com/ccNmau76gC — Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) February 13, 2020

Looking to the future, Kelsi told the paper she hoped to work with organizations such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

When asked who her sister might be today if she’d lived, Kelsi replied: “She would be amazing. She would be getting ready to start her senior year. She would be driving, about to decide where she’s going to go to college. She would be getting ready to make a really big difference in the world.”

State authorities urge anyone with information on Liberty and Abigail’s deaths to call 844-459-5786.