Sister of 9-Year-Old Boy Killed by Her Three Pit Bulls Grieves: 'I Will Never Forgive Myself'

A 24-year-old Northern California woman whose three pit bulls allegedly mauled her 9-year-old brother to death on Sunday tearfully expressed remorse Wednesday in her first extended interview since the incident.

Alexandria Griffin-Heady, 24, left the boy alone when she went to work.

“I will never forgive myself for leaving him. I promised myself I would protect him and never leave him. And whether it’s my fault or not, I’ll never forgive myself for it,” Griffin-Heady said at a press conference at her lawyer’s office, reports the Appeal-Democrat newspaper.

Griffin-Heady returned home early Sunday from a two-hour shift with a security company to find Tyler Trammell-Huston’s lifeless, bloodied body on the floor of her mobile home in rural Yuba County, she said.

“The moment I looked at him, it feels like my heart died, it just died,” she said.

Tyler Trammell-Huston

Griffin-Heady said that when she had left that morning, Tyler was asleep on the bed with her oldest dog, Coca, 4, while Coca’s two puppies, Athena and Noah, both 1½, were in a metal caged kennel. She doesn’t know how the younger dogs got out, but she said Noah must have been the primary culprit in Tyler’s death, “because of the condition he was in when I saw him.”

Griffin-Heady has since signed papers to allow all three dogs to be euthanized, she added.

She said she had never known the dogs to be aggressive toward humans, and that Tyler loved them. “He laid with them. He played fetch with them. He ran around the yard playing like a little boy, and they followed him,” she said.

Griffin-Heady Could Face Child Endangerment Charges

Multiple agencies – county police, as well as Sacramento County Child Protective Services and another agency involved in the boy’s care, EMQ FamiliesFirst – are investigating the incident to determine the course of events, the brother and sister’s background, and whether Griffin-Heady might face child endangerment or more serious charges, reports the Sacramento Bee.

Authorities are trying to determine whether Griffin-Heady knew, or should have known, that her dogs were capable of harming the boy, the paper said.

At Wednesday’s press conference, the Appeal-Democrat reports, Griffin-Heady said of possible criminal charges: “I can’t stop anything from happening. I don’t know what’s going to happen, and right now the only thing I care about is saying goodbye to my brother and letting his memory not be this.”

The brother and sister had only recently reconnected, the Bee reported. Tyler had been living with a foster family in Sacramento County when his sister recently relocated from Florida to Northern California, the paper said, adding that Child Protective Services had approved of overnight visits with his sister and that she was pursuing custody of the boy.

But family members told the Bee they believed Griffin-Heady was poorly equipped to care for a young boy, despite being sincere in her efforts to be a mother figure for him. (Their mother died homeless in Sacramento in 2011, the Bee said, adding that Alexandria and Tyler were two of five siblings by four different fathers.)

“With the circumstances – of Ally not being mature enough – not able to handle a 9-year-old. She’s just barely 24, 25 herself,” Donald Thorpe, Tyler’s uncle, told WITI-TV.

Saying Goodbye to Her Brother and Her Dogs

In an interview with WITI earlier this week, Griffin-Heady said she wanted to give Tyler the upbringing he had been missing.

“His only wish for Christmas was to have a mom, I so badly wanted to be that person for him,” she said. “He’ll never get to drive a car. He’ll never get to have a first kiss. He’ll never get to graduate. He wanted to be a zookeeper, you know? He loved animals. And it kills me he’ll never get any of those.”

She also said goodbye to her dogs, who have been housed by Yuba County Animal Control since the incident.

“I lost my brother and I lost my dogs. And I know it sounds stupid and unimportant when [Tyler] was taken in such a horrible way to want to go and say goodbye to them, but they were all I had for four years. They kept me going,” she said at Wednesday’s press conference, reports the Appeal-Democrat.

“It breaks my heart,” she added. “I love them. But I love my brother more, and he’s gone. I have no objection to what anybody needs to do with those dogs.”