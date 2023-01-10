'She Had No Idea': Sister of Idaho Victim Reacts to Claim that Suspect's Phone Pinged Near House 12 Times

Kaylee Goncalves' sister is speaking out for the first time since a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murders of Kaylee and three friends.

According to Alivea Goncalves, 26, it was painful to learn that the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was allegedly watching the home for months before the killings took place.

"We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them," Alivea told NewsNation.

Kohberger, a PhD student studying criminology at Washington State University, was arrested on Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

In the probable cause affidavit, authorities allege Kohberger's cell phone pinged in the area of the 1122 King Road home in Moscow, Idaho, where the killings took place on "at least twelve occasions prior to November 13, 2022."

"All of these occasions, except for one, occurred in the late evening and early morning hours of their respective days," the affidavit reads.

Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Wash., is approximately 10 miles away from the Moscow residence.

According to the affidavit, Kohberger's cell phone was near the King Road home on August 21, 2022 from approximately 10:34 p.m. to 11:35 p.m.. August 21 was a Sunday and the day before fall semester classes began at both the University of Idaho and Washington State University.

"When my sister was FaceTiming me about a new egg bites recipe, [Kohberger] was [allegedly] planning his next visit to the home," Alivea said. "That's really difficult, it's really difficult, not to wish that you had done more and wish that you had known more."

The affidavit also alleges that Kohberger returned to the scene between 9:12 a.m. and 9:21 a.m. on Nov. 13 — approximately five hours after the killings took place — before police were called to the residence. Alivea told NewsNation she thinks he returned to the scene to "see if his circus, so to say, had started to unfold."

Alivea said she will be at "every single" hearing while the case continues. Kohberger's preliminary hearing — where he will enter a plea to the charges against him — is scheduled for Jan. 12.

"We still have such a long road ahead of us, but the relief that we all felt having a suspect in custody was — it was like I can't even describe it, like the weight of the world was lifted from our shoulders," Alivea said.

The affidavit states that one of the surviving roommates was sleeping in her bedroom on the second floor where Kernodle and Chapin were killed, and that the surviving roommate saw the suspected killer.

The roommate told authorities she opened her bedroom door "after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her," the affidavit reads.

She described the person as "5'10" or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows," according to the affidavit. The person walked past the roommate toward the back sliding door as "she stood in a 'frozen shock phase,'" the affidavit reads.

She then locked her bedroom door, the affidavit states. A 911 call reporting an "unconscious person" was made at 11:58 a.m., nearly eight hours after authorities believe the murders took place.

"I do know [one of the surviving roommates] is really young and she was probably really, really scared, and until we have any more information, I think everyone should stop passing judgments because you don't know what you would do in that situation," Alivea told NewsNation.