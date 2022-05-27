"It's a predator's paradise," sexual abuse survivor Mary Byler says in part one of Sins of the Amish

'First Perpetrator Was My Biological Father': Inside an Amish Sex Abuse Survivor's Quest for Justice

A new two-part documentary airing on Peacock sheds light on sex abuse within the Amish community, chronicling the harrowing story of a woman who was abused since childhood by multiple male family members.

"My first perpetrator was my biological father," Mary Byler, 39, recounts. "I was five."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mary is the lead subject of Peacock's new true crime series Sins of the Amish, where she opens up about the trauma she endured in the insular community. (The documentary begins streaming today.)

"It's a predator's paradise," she says in part one of the documentary, during which it's revealed she sexually abused by her father, who died when she was a small child, and three of her siblings: Johnny, Eli and David.

"I remember not being safe in my room from my own f------ brother," Mary says.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Mary – now an advocate for Amish and ex-Amish abuse victims through her organization Misfit Amish, says it's her mission to eliminate the "romanticized view" of the Amish culture, as well as provide support and resources for survivors of cults and conservative sectarian religious groups. She believes that in the Amish community, women are largely silenced, and it's considered too dangerous to speak out.

"If somebody is an abuser, you're supposed to forgive him," Mary explains to PEOPLE of her strict, religious upbringing. "There's no space for you to even process what happened to you."

But, it wasn't until she learned her brother David had reportedly chosen his next victim – their toddler sister, and that their mother would do nothing to put a stop to it, that Mary decided that was the last straw.

"It literally f------ killed me," she says of the moment she learned of the sexual abuse in 2004.

"She [her mother] told her [little sister], 'You have to forgive;' and that means you don't talk about it, and you can't tell anybody about it. And it clicked, that if I don't do anything, my sister is gonna grow up and have the exact same hell as her childhood, as I did," Mary says in Sins of the Amish.

Mary did what she says most Amish abuse survivors are too scared to do: She alerted authorities at the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, where they outfitted her with a wire in hopes of capturing an audio confession from the Byler brothers.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

While visiting Johnny at his farm, Mary got what she needed for deputies to make an arrest: his confession that he sexually abused her.

Since Johnny, Ely and David all pleaded guilty to sex crimes, the case against the brothers never went to trial, according to investigator Don Henry. Their mother, Sally Kempf, pleaded no contest to failure to report a crime in connection with the sex abuse, the Lacrosse Tribune reported.

"That's 11 years of hell," Henry said of the abuse Mary suffered from the age of six through 17.

As Mary pulled back the curtain to unveil the culture of sexual abuse, her former community rallied behind her abusers, and relationships with her family members went sour, she says.

Because of this, she says she now keeps in touch with very "few extended family members."

Now, through her Misfit Amish blog and podcast, and by providing resources and literature to survivors, Mary hopes to shed light on the problem, and to encourage survivors to speak up.