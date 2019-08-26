'Very Special' Single Mom of 2 Who Helped Search for Missing Persons Disappears

Image zoom Find Andrea/Facebook

A Kentucky mother of two, who spent her time helping to search for missing persons, has disappeared. Andrea Michelle Knabel has been missing for almost two weeks.

Knabel was last seen leaving a family member’s home at 1 a.m. on Aug. 13, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The Courier-Journal reports that she made a call from her phone around 1:30 a.m. to a friend asking about a ride, but calls to her phone are now going straight to voicemail. She was reportedly last seen on foot.

Knabel is a single mother of two, according to the Facebook page “Finding Andrea.”

The page hopes to raise awareness for Knabel and has helped organize searches to aid the investigation.

“Andrea is a very special person,” the page states. “Her children need her home.”

Image zoom Andrea Knabel Find Andrea/Facebook

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Knabel was a “dedicated member” of the organization Missing in America, which helps search for missing people, according to the Facebook page.

“There’s no way I mean no way she would purposely disappear. We love you Andrea and we are fighting for you,” the page states.

Knabel was last seen wearing a light colored tank top and white shorts. She’s described as a white female, 5 foot 7 inches, weighing between 190 and 200 pounds with light brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigator Tracy Leonard at 502-618-9337 or investigator Dan Washington at 502-722-8181.