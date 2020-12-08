Singer Ann Marie Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Man in the Head in Atlanta

The singer was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A Chicago-based singer has been arrested in Atlanta after allegedly shooting a man in the head.

Ann Marie (née Joann Marie Slater), 25, was booked into jail on December 2, Fulton County records show, and charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting took place at a hotel in Buckhead on December 1, CBS 46 reported Monday.

Responding officers found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a police report obtained by the outlet, and he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. CBS 46 reported that the man was somewhat responsive when officers arrived, but was later declared to be in critical condition.

Ann Marie claimed that a gun had fallen off a table in the room, going off and hitting the man, police said, according to CBS 46. She was reportedly very distraught and kept asking officers if the victim was going to be okay.

The "Secret" singer was reportedly screaming hysterically to the point of having to be removed from the scene by officers, whom she told that she and the victim had grown up together and were visiting from Chicago.

The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It was not immediately clear if Ann Marie has retained legal representation.