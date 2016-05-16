Sinead O'Connor was feared missing after she didn't return from a bike ride on Sunday

Sinead O'Connor has been found safe and sound after being reported missing, the Wilmette Department of Police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Police Sgt. Michael Robinson sent out a check-for-well-being alert after a caller told authorities that O’Connor didn’t return from an early morning bike ride in Wilmette, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, authorities told PEOPLE in a statement.

According to TMZ, the Irish singer was classified as “missing suicidal.” Chicago’s WGN reports O’Connor was located at a hotel and was taken to the hospital.

Ahead of the disappearance, O’Connor penned a note to her son Jake Reynolds, 28, on Facebook, in regard to an ongoing custody battle over her 12-year-old son Shane.

“Do not abandon your brother or any other of my babies again,” she charged. “What you have done to your brother and your mother is LITERALLY criminal.”

Over the weekend she directly addressed Shane, telling him to question his custody, and noting that she’d been trying to see him. “I have to back off because they are hurting me so badly I get unwell again if I go near them,” O’Connor wrote in the post, which has since been deleted.

She also told fans through the social media site on Saturday that she was “heading down South” to North Carolina for several weeks.

O’Connor was found safe in Dublin last year after writing that she’d “taken an overdose,” on Facebook. The suicide note directly named family members that she said betrayed her, accusing them of “appalling cruelty.”

Her ex Donal Lunny, Shane’s father, and Reynolds were then the main subjects of her message. At the time, she claimed both men prevented her from seeing her son, and wrote that she was “being treated so badly” by her family.

The 2015 incident was not the first time O’Connor allegedly attempted to take her own life: several reports said that the police visited O’Connor in 2011 after she sent a string of suicidal tweets.

O’Connor is also currently embroiled in a legal battle with Arsenio Hall, after he filed a libel lawsuit against her for publicly alleging that he was Prince’s drug dealer.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hall is seeking “not less than $5 million” in damages. In response to the suit, O’Connor told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly in an email, “I’m more amused than I’ve ever dreamed a person could be and look forward very much to how hilarious it will be watching him trying to prove me wrong.”