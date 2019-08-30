Image zoom Tevin Biles-Thomas Cleveland Police Dept.

The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been charged with murder in a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three people dead, PEOPLE confirms.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, of Cleveland, is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury, according to a statement from Cleveland police.

According to the statement, the shooting took place at a party at 11:30 p.m.. An “uninvited group” entered the home and “an altercation ensued” between the group and guests. Gunfire broke out and multiple people were shot, three of whom died.

Delvante Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, were killed.

Police “conducted an investigation and identified Tevin Biles-Thomas as a shooter in the incident,” the release alleges.

Image zoom Simone Biles Jamie Squire/Getty

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

RELATED: Simone Biles Says ‘I’m Doing This Just for Me’ as She Looks Toward 2020 Olympics

Jail records from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office show Biles-Thomas’ bond has not been set, and that he was arrested at Fort Stewart. NBC reports Biles-Thomas is on active duty with the Army.

Reps for Biles, a four-time gold medalist, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley in the release. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Court records do not list an attorney for Biles-Thomas and it was unclear if he has entered a plea.