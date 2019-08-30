Man Allegedly Killed by Simone Biles' Brother Was Young Barber Who 'Had Many Dreams'

The 23-year-old man who was allegedly killed by the older brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was a “passionate and inspiring” barber who had big dreams about making his Ohio community a safer place.

Fondly known as “Barber Gibbs,” DeVaughn Gibson was killed at a New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland on Dec. 31, 2018, according to a statement from Cleveland police. The suspect is the gymnastic champion’s brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24.

Two other men, Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, also of Cleveland, were also killed in the shooting.

Police arrested Biles-Thomas Thursday at Fort Stewart in Georgia, where he is an active duty U.S. Army service member, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

He is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and perjury, according to Cleveland police.

The shooting took place when an “uninvited group” entered the home and “an altercation ensued” between the group and guests, say Cleveland police.

After investigating, authorities allegedly identified Biles-Thomas as the shooter, the statement says.

As Biles-Thomas remains in jail awaiting his Sept. 13 arraignment hearing, Gibson’s family and friends continue to mourn his loss.

“Losing a child is unnatural,” his mother, Cheria Hall-Hobbs, told local station News 5 Cleveland. “I’m not supposed to ever bury my own child.”

In June, his family started the Barber Gibbs Dream Memorial Scholarship in his honor.

“Whoever gets this is someone who has the same determination as my son,” Hall-Hobbs told News 5. “Someone who wants something, they might just need a little help.”

Known as a go-getter, Gibson worked as a barber and attended college, where he earned a 4.0 GPA studying business management, the scholarship website says.

“He was a young man with many dreams and each dream included a plan to make his community a better place to reside,” the website says.

After an August fundraiser, his mom wrote on Facebook, “I miss my baby so much but it makes me so happy to bless others with his memorial scholarship.”

Biles, Suspect Mostly Grew Up in Different Households

Biles and her brother mostly did not grow up in the same household. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Biles was placed in foster care when she was 3 and went to live with her grandparents in Texas when she was 6, while Biles-Thomas was adopted by his great aunt and lived in Ohio.

“My biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail,” Simone told Dancing with the Stars in 2017. “I never had a mom to run to.”

On Thursday, hours after her brother was jailed, Biles tweeted, “Eating my feelings don’t talk to me.”

Court records do not list an attorney for Biles-Thomas. It is unclear when he will be extradited.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesman for Fort Stewart said officials there “are fully aware of the arrest and allegations regarding Spc. Tevin Biles-Thomas.”

“After joining the Army in 2014, he was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division and sent to Korea in 2018 as part of a rotational deployment,” the statement says.

“The case remains under investigation and we are cooperating with all authorities involved,” the statement says.

Reps for Biles and the Olympic Committee did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.