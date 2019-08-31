Simone Biles' Boyfriend Says 'Strongest' Rise Up from 'Dark Places' After Her Brother's Arrest

Image zoom (L-R) Stacey Ervin Jr. and Simone Biles Simone Biles/Instagram

Simone Biles’ boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr., alluded to her family in an Instagram Story after the Olympian’s brother was arrested in connection with a triple-homicide.

“The strongest people I’ve ever met have not been given an easier life,” the post on Friday read. “They’ve learned to create strength and happiness from dark places.”

That same day, the 22-year-old gymnast went on to post a photo of the pair smiling together.

“Missing you a lil extra today,” she captioned the image, to which her boyfriend, a gymnast turned pro wrestler, replied, “I miss you too babe 😘 I’ll see you very soon!”

The pair celebrated their 2-year anniversary earlier this month.

Image zoom Stacey Yervin Jr/Instagram

Image zoom Simone Biles/Instagram

RELATED: Man Allegedly Killed by Simone Biles’ Brother Was Young Barber Who ‘Had Many Dreams’

Hours after her brother was arrested on murder charges, Biles also posted a message on Twitter.

“Eating my feelings don’t talk to me,” she tweeted at 9:51 p.m. on Thursday.

eating my feelings don’t talk to me — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 30, 2019

According to an official with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, Biles’ 24-year-old brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, was arrested Thursday and taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m.

Biles-Thomas, of Cleveland, is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury, according to a statement from Cleveland police.

Image zoom (L-R) Simone Biles and Tevin Biles-Thomas Francois Nel/Getty; Cleveland Police Dept.

The alleged shooting took place at a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31, 2018, at an Airbnb rental, when an “uninvited group” entered the home and “an altercation ensued” between the group and guests, say Cleveland police.

Delvante Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, were killed when gunfire erupted.

“In this challenging time for Simone Biles and her family, USA Gymnastics offers our continued support to Simone, her family and her gymnastics family,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement to PEOPLE. “This is a very personal and private situation for the Biles family and we will respect their privacy and hope others will do the same.”

RELATED: Simone Biles Tweets ‘Don’t Talk to Me’ After Brother Is Arrested on Triple-Murder Charges

Biles and her brother did not grow up in the same household, with the gymnast being raised mostly in Texas, while Biles-Thomas grew up in Ohio.

Born in Columbus, Simone, Tevin and sisters, Adria and Ashley, were placed in foster care at a young age because their mother, Shannon Biles, struggled with addiction, The Washington Post previously reported.

When Simone was 6, she and her sister Adria were adopted by their grandfather and raised in Houston, CBS News reported.

Tevin and Ashley were adopted by their great aunt and lived in Cleveland, local station WOIO reported.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Biles-Thomas is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing in Cleveland on Sept. 13, according to court records. He has not yet entered a plea.

It is unclear when he will be extradited.

Court records do not list an attorney for Biles-Thomas.