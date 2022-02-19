"I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder," Leviev tells Inside Edition in his first interview since Netflix's The Tinder Swindler

Simon Leviev Says 'I Am Not the Tinder Swindler' in New Interview Airing Next Week

Simon Leviev says he's not the infamous Tinder Swindler.

Leviev is the subject of Netflix's true-crime documentary of the same name, and allegedly conned an estimated $10 million out of women he attracted on the popular dating app, Tinder.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder," Leviev tells Inside Edition in his first interview since the Netflix release, airing in two parts on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. "I am not a Tinder Swindler."

In another clip on Entertainment Weekly, he says, "They present it as a documentary but in truth, it's like a complete made-up movie."

Leviev, who's joined by his girlfriend in the interview, also says, "I'm the biggest gentleman in the world."

The alleged swindler disguised himself under various aliases but is widely recognized as Leviev, who allegedly claimed he worked in a dangerous diamond business and was the son of billionaire Israeli diamond oligarch Lev Leviev.

Though he was convicted of fraud, theft, and forgery and sentenced to 15 months in prison in December 2019, he was released early only five months later.

He was also banned from Tinder after the release of the documentary.

"We have conducted internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is no longer active on Tinder under any of his known aliases," Tinder said in a statement to Variety.

In the day before the documentary was released, Tinder also added new guidelines entitled "Romance Scams: How to Protect Yourself Online," while also noting that scammers use the platform to prey on "vulnerable" people "looking for love," as reported by The Washington Post.

Though Leviev is no longer allowed to use Tinder, he is still active on Instagram with a new page. He said in an Instagram video last week that his previous profile was "hacked."

He also set his sights on Hollywood. According to Entertainment Tonight, "he has signed on with a talent manager, Gina Rodriguez of Gitoni Inc., in hopes of pursuing a career in the entertainment industry." The publication also adds that he is "looking into a potential podcast, hosting a dating show, and/or writing a book."

RELATED: French Montana 'Can't Believe' He Once Met the 'Tinder Swindler' — and Has the Photo to Prove It!

Meanwhile, Netflix is eyeing to turn the hit documentary into a full-fledged movie, according to Variety. Sources tell the publication that "the conversation is in early stages, and that the tone of a potential film is still being worked out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's unclear if Leviev, who declined to participate in the original documentary, will be involved with the film.