Authorities believe Sierra Rhodd was not the intended target

Tx. Woman, 20, Is Killed While Sleeping When Group Allegedly Shot into Home Trying to Kill Brother

Police in Texas are searching for answers after a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while she slept in her bed.

On Sunday, Sierra Rhodd was asleep in her bed when someone outside fired a dozen bullets into her family's Houston home, CBSDFW reports. Her parents and younger brother were also inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators believe a group of people surrounded the family's home and opened fire using multiple firearms before the group fled the scene.

While a motive remains unknown, authorities believe Rhodd, who had cerebral palsy, was not the intended target and that the target of the shooting was her brother.

“My girl didn’t do nothing to deserve anything,” Michael Rhodd told KPRC. “She has cerebral palsy, laying in the bed and you shoot her in the face.”

On Monday, 18-year-old Emma Presler was charged with murder, according to KHOU. It's unclear whether she has entered a plea or if she has an attorney to comment on her behalf.