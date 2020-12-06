The 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were playing mini-golf with their family when the tragedy occurred

Siblings, Ages 4 and 6, Struck and Killed by Truck at Florida Mini-Golf Course: 'A Tragic Event'

A family is in mourning after taking a vacation to Panama City Beach, Florida.

Two siblings were killed on Friday when a man drove his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado into a mini-golf course. Panama City Beach Police identified the driver as Scott Donaldson, and authorities told reporters that Donaldson allegedly drove his truck onto the Coconut Creek Golf and Maze, striking the 4-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister, NBC and WLWT 5 reported.

The young boy died at the scene and his sister died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Debbie Ward, a spokeswoman of Panama City Beach, told WLWT 5 that the family had been visiting the Florida city from Louisville, Kentucky.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and no charges have been filed.

"This is a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Ward said in a statement to WLWT 5. "We have had grief counselors and clergy with the family since this happened."