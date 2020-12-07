Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner were vacationing in Florida with their parents from Kentucky

'Energetic, Fun-Loving' Siblings, 6 and 4, Died in Crash of Truck into Florida Mini-Golf Course

Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner and their children, Addie and Baylor

Two young Kentucky siblings who were struck and died after a truck drove onto a Florida mini-golf course where they were playing with their parents on Friday are being remembered for their spirit as police continue to investigate what happened.

"Energetic, fun loving, and huge personalities, these tiny people touched the lives of so many," wrote Beth Peak in a GoFundMe appeal for donations to help the family mourning the "perfect, little lives of Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner."

The children, ages 6 and 4, who lived in Louisville, were with their parents on vacation in Panama City Beach when a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into them at the Coconut Creek Golf and Maze course.

The boy died at the scene. His sister died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Panama City Beach Police have said the investigation into the incident was continuing. No charges have been filed.

The GoFundMe page with a goal of $120,000 had nearly reached that mark within 24 hours, with the promise that donations will "help with travel expenses, funeral expenses, medical expenses, and whatever else may pop up during this terrible time."

"A MealTrain is being set up for when Lauren and Matt get back from Florida," Peak wrote. "We will share those details on social media once they are finalized."

"This is a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Debbie Ward, a spokesperson for Panama City Beach, said in a statement obtained by WLWT 5.