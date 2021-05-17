Police have not said how Emily and Theodore Price died

2 Siblings, 5 and 3, Are Found Dead in Father's Nebraska Home, and Dad Is Detained in California

Emily and Teddy Price with their mother, Mary Nielsen

Authorities in California have tracked down the 34-year-old man wanted for questioning after his two children were found dead Sunday morning inside his Nebraska home.

Adam Price was located in Pacifica, Calif., late Sunday — hours after his 5-year-old daughter, Emily Price, and 3-year-old son, Theodore Price, were discovered dead in his residence in Bellevue.

According to a statement from Bellevue Police, officers were dispatched to Price's home twice over the weekend — once on Saturday evening, and again on Sunday morning, just before 9 a.m.

The children's mother, who lives in Illinois, had asked Bellevue police to check on their welfare after she was unable to reach them or their father.

Adam Price Adam Price | Credit: Bellevue Police Twitter

Police were called to the home a third time, just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, after someone found the children's bodies.

The statement does not say who found the siblings, or how they died.

Investigators immediately started searching for Price.

Authorities in Pacifica detained him shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Arrangements are being made to transport Price back to Nebraska.

It was unclear Monday if Price had been charged with a crime.