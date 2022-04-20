4-Year-Old Brother, 3-Year-Old Sister Pronounced Dead After Apparent Drowning in Shallow Pond
A northern Los Angeles community is mourning the death of two siblings who were found in a pond near their Lake Hughes home.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that 4-year-old brother Movses Aslanyan and 3-year-old sister Lilya Aslanyan both died on Monday.
According to a release by authorities, the children's mother last saw the duo playing in her yard. When she went to call them inside, she noticed they were missing, began looking for them, and called the police at approximately 6:55 p.m. to aid in the search.
When authorities arrived, the children had already been found by their mother inside a shallow pond "within a close proximity to the residence." She had removed them but "deputies observed the children were unresponsive and immediately began CPR."
Paramedics then arrived and "continued lifesaving efforts," the Sheriff's Department explained. The children were airlifted to a nearby hospital.
Movses was pronounced dead upon arrival while life-saving efforts continued for Lilya, authorities said. She died hours later.
Photos of the children have not been released, nor has any further information about the family.
LACSD Lt. Charles Calderaro said on Tuesday that the children's mother initially discovered them missing at 5:30 p.m., KTLA-TV reported, and called on a neighbor to help her search for them.
Fox 11 reported that authorities said Movses died at 9 p.m. and Lilya at 11 p.m. on Monday at Antelope Valley Medical Center.
Anyone with information about this incident have are encouraged by authorities to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
While the deaths are being investigated by the LASD Homicide Division, officials believe they appear to be a tragic accident.
"Just keep a close eye on your children," Calderaro said, per Fox 11. "This was a large 12-acre property. The pond was very shallow but with small children like that, it can be a matter of seconds."