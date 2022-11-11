'Sibling Rivalry' Allegedly Motivated Calif. Woman To Kill Her Sister and 3-Week-Old Niece While They Slept

Authorities in California said they believe "jealousy and sibling rivalry" motivated a woman to allegedly murder her sister and 3-week-old niece while they slept.

During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced the arrests of Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and her "validated gang member" boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, in connection to the alleged slayings of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her newborn, Celine Solorio-Rivera.

Both suspects are charged with two counts of premeditated murder.

On Sept. 24, police responded to a shooting at a Fresno, Calif., home.

Upon arrival, Balderrama said responding officers discovered Yanelly was "shot to death in her own bed, while holding her innocent little daughter."

The mother and infant were pronounced dead on the scene.

Over the course of the investigation, "the lies, the deception, and the evil intentions surrounding this case began to unravel," Balderrama said, and both Yarelly and Arroyo-Morales confessed to the alleged murders during police questioning.

The pair also allegedly led authorities to the murder weapon, a 9mm handgun.

Yarelly and Arroyo-Morales are being held on $2 million bail.

Lawyer information for the pair was unavailable Friday and it was unclear if they entered a plea to the charges.

If convicted, both face life without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, announced.

The pair are due in court early next week.