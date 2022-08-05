Shots Fired at Crowded Mall of America Store, Police Looking for Suspects

The shooting occurred in a crowded Nike store Thursday afternoon at the Mall of America, when two groups of young adults were involved in an altercation

Published on August 5, 2022 10:05 AM

No one was injured after shots were fired at a Nike store in the Mall of America Thursday afternoon, during an altercation between two groups of young adults.

The store was "full of people," according to authorities in Bloomington, Minnesota, when the incident unfolded at approximately 4:16 p.m., and sent groups of shoppers fleeing the store in a panic, according to CBS Minnesota.

"After reviewing video, we observed two groups get into some type of altercation at the cash register in the Nike store," Bloomington Police Department Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference, according to CNN.

mall of america
Mall of America. Jim Mone/AP/Shutterstock

Hodges added, per CNN, "One of the groups left after the altercation, but instead of walking away, they decided to demonstrate a complete lack of respect for human life. They decided to fire multiple rounds into a store with people."

Bloomington Police said "young adults" were involved in the shooting.

Representatives from the suburban Minneapolis mall confirmed the shooting was an "isolated incident" to PEOPLE in a statement.

"Mall of America immediately went into lockdown while Bloomington Police and Mall of America security responded to the incident," the statement says. "Although shots were fired, there is no indication that anyone was shot and the suspects exited the building."

According to mall officials, the lockdown was lifted at 6:10 p.m. when police confirmed there was no longer a threat, and guests and tenants were allowed to leave the shopping center.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were among those who were inside the mall when the shooting happened.

Samantha Busch
Samantha Busch's Instagram Story. Samantha Busch/Instagram

Samantha Busch, Kyle's wife, posted videos of the family riding attractions at the mall Thursday before the shooting.

"If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe," she posted in an Instagram story afterward. "Praying others inside are too."

The mall closed for the evening, but is scheduled to open on Friday for normal business hours, with enhanced security and law enforcement present, mall officials say.

"The safety of our guests, tenants and team members are always our number one priority," according to the Mall of America statement.

The suspects fled the scene and remained at large Friday morning, according to the local Minneapolis CBS affiliate.

