Anthony Robinson is suspected to have killed at least four women across two different parts of Virginia

Bodies of 4 Women Found in Va. Believed to Be Victims of Alleged 'Shopping Cart Killer,' Police Say

Four bodies that were found at two different spots in Virginia are all believed to be the victims of a serial killer, nicknamed the "Shopping Cart Killer" by police, according to authorities.

During a press conference on Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that the suspect, Anthony Robinson — who was taken into custody and charged with two deaths last month — may be involved with the deaths of at least two other women.

According to police, Robinson, 35, allegedly met his victims on dating websites and reportedly lured them to local motels. He would then kill them and use shopping carts to transport their bodies to vacant lots to get rid of them.

Two of the victims, Allene Elizabeth "Beth" Redmon, 54, and Tonita Lorice "Nita" Smith, 39, were found dead last month in Harrisonburg. Authorities now believe that Robinson is also responsible for the death of a woman that they believe to be Cheyenne Brown, 29, as well as another victim, who has yet to be identified, from Fairfax.

"We're in the process of conducting, along with many other partners, a retrospective investigation to figure out where he's been," Davis said. "And we're going to work with our law enforcement partners, homicide detectives, missing person detectives, to see if we can identify any other victims and families and communities that he has brought harm to."

Following Robinson's arrest, Washington's Metropolitan Police Department contacted neighboring authorities and said that the man was the last known contact of Brown, who had previously gone missing.

Though police were initially unable to locate the woman at the area where she was last spotted, a tip then brought authorities back to the same spot and they eventually noticed a shopping cart in the distance — which they recalled was how Robinson allegedly transported his other victims after their deaths, police said.

In the shopping cart, investigators found two bodies, including one that they believe is that of Brown, who has not been fully identified, and the yet-to-be-identified second woman.

"We have a tattoo that's been positively identified by her family as Cheyenne's tattoo, and the reason why we're not waiting ... until we get positive and 100 percent positive DNA or dental verification that it is Cheyenne, is because we believe that there may be other victims in the area and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia," Davis said. "And we need to act now."

During the press conference, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner also spoke and said that Robinson has not given a statement since his arrest in November.

At the time, Robinson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in addition to two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body. The suspect has not been formally charged in relation to the newly discovered deaths, but police said charges are forthcoming.

A Rockingham County Jail spokesperson previously told PEOPLE that Robinson is being held with no bond. Louis Nagy, Robinson's lawyer, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A scheduling hearing tied to the first two deaths in Harrisonburg is scheduled to take place on Dec. 27, the Associated Press reported.