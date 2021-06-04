"I stopped calling them mass shootings because it's kind of lost its impact. I've been calling them mass murders," Patricia Maisch tells PEOPLE

Why a Woman Who Helped Stop 2011 Tuscon Supermarket Attack Uses This Term Instead of 'Mass Shooting'

Patricia Maisch's memory of the 2011 Tucson, Ariz., supermarket shooting that left six people dead and 13 more injured, including U.S. Rep Gabby Giffords, remains crystal clear. But she doesn't call it a "mass shooting."

"I stopped calling them mass shootings because it's kind of lost its impact. I've been calling them mass murders," she tells PEOPLE. "We know where the bodies are, we know where the urns full of ashes are. They were murdered. They were killed. They were taken brutally from us."

Maisch says she was the last one standing in line to meet Giffords on Jan. 8, 2011, when she heard the first pop.

"All of a sudden there was a bang, and I've never fired a gun, but I knew it was a gun," she remembers. "It was that first pop, and then a little pause, and then pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. Thirty-three times, we found out later. Thirty-three rounds in less than 20 seconds, with a semiautomatic handgun."

Two men — Roger Salzgeber and Bill Badger — who she calls "good guys without guns" wrestled the shooter to the ground and Maisch grabbed the magazine from his hand while they waited for deputies to arrive.

Since then, Maisch has been an activist for gun violence prevention and, every year, participates in the Wear Orange campaign which kicks off today for National Gun Violence Awareness Day and continues through the weekend.

The nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety launched Wear Orange in 2015, two years after friends of Chicago 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton wore orange in her honor after she was killed by gun violence. The week before her death, Pendleton, an honor student and drum majorette, had performed at President Barack Obama's second inaugural parade.

"Orange has been the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement," the movement's website states.

"Our movement gains momentum when gun sense activists come together to fight for a future free from gun violence. Wear Orange originated on June 2, 2015 — what would have been Hadiya's 18th birthday. Now, it is observed nationally on the first Friday in June and the following weekend each year."