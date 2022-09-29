Shooting Near Oakland School Campus Injures 6, Including 2 Critically: 'Shocks the Soul'

Six people were wounded, including two with critical injuries, in a shooting Wednesday near a campus of schools in Oakland, Calif., PEOPLE confirms.

Police said at a press conference that multiple police agencies responded to reports of a shooting at the King Estates Campus in East Oakland at approximately 12:45 p.m. Police said the six injured victims are adults who are affiliated with the Rudsale Continuation School, one of the four schools located on the campus.

It's not clear if any of the victims are students at the school, or what their affiliation with the school is.

Two of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, and continue to receive medical treatment.

The scene in Oakland on Wednesday. Jane Tyska/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty

One victim has been released, while another is still at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two others were said to be awaiting release Wednesday evening.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects, but continue to search for those individuals.

Authorities believe the violence was a targeted attack.

The scene in Oakland Wednesday. Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty

All four of the schools on the campus were closed on Thursday.

In a post to Twitter, Mayor Libby Schaaf said that the shooting "shocks the soul."

The shootings come a day after Oakland's Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong announced new measures aimed at tackling gun violence, including putting 50 additional officers on the streets in the next two months.