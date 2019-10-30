Shooting at Long Beach Halloween Party Leaves 3 Dead, 9 Injured

Police are still searching for suspects and a motive behind the shooting
Multiple people were shot at a residence in Long Beach, California, on Tuesday night, leaving three dead, officials said.
The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the shooting at 10:44 p.m. on Tuesday night, the department said on Twitter. Three adult men were confirmed dead, while nine other victims were taken to local hospitals.
According to CNN, a spokesperson with the Long Beach Police Department said that the victims’ injuries range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening, and it’s possible that there could be additional victims who went to seek medical attention on their own.
KTLA reported that the shooting took place during a Halloween party at the residence, while CNN added that some of the guests were in costume. According to KTLA, the 12 unidentified victims all appeared to be in their 20s.
The Long Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
LBFD spokesperson Jake Heflin told reporters that authorities arrived upon “a scene full of chaos.”
“There were 12 patients that were involved in this incident,” Heflin said, adding, “The scene is obviously still under investigation … This is all part of an ongoing investigation this evening.”
Heflin told KTLA that officials were “confronted with a scene that was very chaotic” when they arrived at the home and that the shooting is being handled as a “mass-casualty incident.” Aerial footage from the outlet shows police treating victims in a yard next to a nail salon.
The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear, and KTLA reported that police are searching for multiple suspects who are still at large.