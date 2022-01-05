'Daddy, I've Been Hit': George Floyd's Sister Says Shooting of Grandniece Broke 3 Ribs, Injured Liver, Lung

George Floyd's grandniece Arianna Delane was shot while sleeping in bed with her grandmother

George Floyd's family is speaking out about the harrowing New Year's Day shooting of his 4-year-old niece, Arianna.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. on New Year's Day. At the time, Arianna Delane was asleep in bed with her grandmother, George Floyd's sister, Zsa Zsa, who was over at the girl's home for a sleepover to celebrate the new year.

"Someone targeted the house. I'm not sure if they hit the right house, or what was going on — because my family, we don't do enemies," says another of George Floyd's sister's, LaTonya Floyd, 53. "Somebody shot it up maybe five, six times. And they hit her. The bullet hit her."

No arrests have been made in the case, and police have not announced any suspects.

The girl's mother, George Floyd's niece Bianca, was in her own bed at the time. Her husband, Derek Delane, heard bullets ricocheting, ran into his daughter's room, turned on the light and saw the girl, LaTonya says.

"She was standing in the middle of the floor bleeding. Horrifically bleeding," LaTonya says. "She said, 'Daddy, I've been hit. I got hit!'"

"And she didn't fall or nothing. She's a strong little girl," LaTonya says. When Zsa Zsa called her, LaTonya rushed out of the house barefoot to their home. They called the ambulance and the police, but because authorities took so long to respond, Arianna's parents drove her to the hospital themselves.

ariana delane Arianna Delane | Credit: Courtesy of LaTonya Floyd

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, LaTonya hasn't been allowed to visit the hospital in person, but has spoken with the little girl over video chat.

"She's doing fantastic," LaTonya says. "She made it through the surgery. ... She's just a little girl, and she got shot in the stomach. Her liver and her lung are pierced, and three broken ribs. She's just a baby, but she made it through."

ariana delane Arianna Delane, Gianna Floyd | Credit: Courtesy of LaTonya Floyd

On a video call from Texas Children's Hospital, the little girl smiled and waved and told LaTonya, "I love you," LaTonya says.

"She's a TikTok queen," LaTonya says. "She livens it up. She wants to be a dancer. She loves music. She loves to sing. She's good in school. She's only 4 and she goes to big girl school. She is sweet. A wonderful little girl. Wonderful."

She adds: "To know her is to love her."

LaTonya is optimistic that the girl will continue to heal and recover, and she hopes there are no long-term effects.