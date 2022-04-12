At Least 13 Injured During Shooting in N.Y.C. Subway, Explosion Reported

The shooting began inside a subway car at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn

At least 13 people were injured after a shooter wearing a gas mask opened fire in a New York City subway in Brooklyn Tuesday morning in an incident that also involved an explosion, New York Police Department sources tell PEOPLE.

The violence took place when the train was near the station at 36th Street and 4th Avenue, in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn. The sources, who say calls first came into police at about 8:30 a.m., believe the explosion was a possible smoke bomb.

According to the sources, 10 people were shot. It was not immediately clear how the other three people were injured. The sources say there are currently no deaths. The victims were transported to the hospital.

Brooklyn subway shooting Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Brooklyn subway shooting Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Despite earlier reports that there were several undetonated devices found, the NYPD said in a 9:53 a.m. tweet that there were no explosive devices at the station as of that time.

Earlier reports indicated there might have been multiple shooters, but NYPD sources confirm that there was just one shooter, who is currently at large. The sources tell PEOPLE the shooter was wearing a gas mask and an orange vest with a yellow stripe.