Shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte Leaves 2 Dead and 4 Injured

At least two people have died and four have been injured following a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Tuesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. — local time — panic spread across the campus after Emergency Management sent out an alert, asking students and faculty members to “Run, Hide, Fight.”

“Shots reported near Kennedy. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu,” UNCC OEM wrote on Twitter in reference to a building on the grounds.

The University was quickly put on a lockdown as a plethora of emergency responders arrived on the scene.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said two people were killed, two others had life-threatening injuries and another two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Associated Press.

Around 7:30 p.m., Charlotte police revealed that the campus had been secured and a suspect was in custody.

“Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved. CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be in sheltering in place,” CMPD News wrote on Twitter.

During a press conference Tuesday night, campus police explained they got reports of a suspect armed with a pistol that had shot several students and multiple officers before going into one of the campus buildings, WCSC reported.

Police promptly disarmed the suspect before taking him into custody, the outlet reported. It was not immediately clear as to why the shooting broke out.

UNC Charlotte shooting LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Daniel Peccerilli, president of Alpha Tau Omega announced on Twitter that one of the victims’ name is Drew Pescaro.

“We are saddened to say that we can confirm that Brother Drew Pescaro of the Lambda Delta Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega has been injured in relation to the active shooter situation that unfolded earlier today at UNC Charlotte’s main campus.”

“He is currently under medical supervision at CMC and we will advise further updates as they come.”

UNC Charlotte shooting LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images

The names of the other victims have not been revealed.

After news of the shooting broke, Mayor of Charlotte Vi Lyles released a statement on Twitter.

“We are in shock to learn of an active shooter situation on the campus of UNC Charlotte. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives, those injured, the entire UNCC community and the courageous first responders who sprang into action to help others,” Lyles wrote.

A student named Tristan Field also spoke out about the incident telling NBC News that he was in a classroom in the Kennedy building when he heard six gunshots coming from the other side of the room.

“He just started shooting,” Field told the outlet. That’s when Field, the professor and other students escaped the building and hid in a nearby structure. Field did not see the shooter.

UNC Board of Governors Chair Harry Smith and UNC System Interim President Bill Roper have since issued a joint statement obtained by WCSC.

“We are devastated to learn of the act of violence that occurred earlier on the campus of UNC Charlotte, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

“The University of North Carolina System stands in solidarity with UNC Charlotte and stands ready with assistance for the students, faculty and staff affected.”

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame had been scheduled to give a free concert on campus Tuesday night, but the show has since been canceled.

“I’m safe y’all,” Waka wrote on Twitter at 7:57 p.m. local time.

“I pray my fans are safe and ok! I will not be able to perform or even make it to the venue… please tell all my supporters and followers to be safe,” Waka wrote on his Instagram Stories.