The suspect is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said during a news conference Wednesday

Shooting at Tulsa Hospital Leaves at Least 4 People Dead After Gunman Opens Fire in Medical Building

At least four people are dead after a shooter opened fire at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said in a news conference Wednesday evening.

Noting that the information was "still very new and very limited," Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish detailed the events that unfolded, saying, "At 4:52 p.m. our dispatch received a call of an active shooter at the Natalie Medical Building at 6457 South Yale Ave."

"We had officers arrive at the location at 4:56, and make contact with the victims and the suspect at 5:01, and that was them making their way to the second floor. The officers that did arrive were hearing shots in the building, and that's what directed them to the second floor," Dalgleish continued.

"Right now, we have four civilians who are dead, we have one shooter who is dead, and right now, we believe that is self-inflicted," he said, adding that officers and detectives were interviewing witnesses throughout the building, with a focus on those who were on the second floor.

Police also said they found a witness and potential victim locked in a closet on the second floor.

Dalgleish added that it is currently unknown if the shooter was targeting a specific doctor or person in the building.

However, Capt. Richard Meulenberg of the Tulsa Police Department told The Washington Post that the shooting was "not random" and that the shooter wasn't acting "indiscriminately" but rather "had purpose" and "intent."

"This wasn't an individual who just decided he wanted to go find a hospital full of random people," the captain also said, according to The New York Times. "He deliberately made a choice to come here and his actions were deliberate."

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP

No officers were injured in the attack, and police said a reunification center was set up at Memorial High School in the auditorium on the north end for families who may have had somebody in the building at the time.

"We are doing a meticulous floor-by-floor, room-by-room search ... It's calmed down. We're trying to connect people and we're hoping not to find any victims," Meulenberg told ABC News Wednesday.

Though authorities say they are "close" to IDing the suspect, police described the shooter as a Black male, 35-40 years old. Police also confirmed he had "one long gun – a rifle – and a handgun" on the scene at the time, and that they believe both weapons were fired.

A woman whose husband works in the Warren Clinic Tower on the St. Francis campus recalled the terrifying text message she received from him amid the active shooter situation.

"I was at work and he messaged me saying, 'There's an active shooter, shots have been fired,' and that was all," she told NBC News, adding that she frantically responded to him and asked if he was okay. "And then I got the three dots to show he was messaging back and then it stopped. So I never got a response, so obviously, I freaked out."

The woman's husband eventually responded telling her he was okay and that they had taken shelter in the basement.

Lifelong Tulsa resident Kalen Davis told CNN she was waiting in traffic in the area when she saw multiple police cars rush to the scene.

"I just knew that it was a shooting situation because I saw police running with rifles," Davis, 45, told the outlet. "That's when I got emotional."

The shooting at St. Francis Hospital comes a little over a week after a gunman stormed the campus of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Less than two weeks before the Uvalde massacre – the second-deadliest school shooting in American history – an alleged white supremacist killed 10 people inside a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. Authorities have said the Buffalo shooting was a hate crime in which the suspect targeted Black people.