Shooting at Arkansas Car Show Leaves 1 Person Dead and at Least 24 Wounded — Including Children

The slain victim of the shooting has been identified as 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer of Jacksonville, Arkansas

One person has died and at least 24 others were wounded after a shooting "swept across a crowd" of attendees at an Arkansas car show on Saturday night, Arkansas State Police have confirmed.

During a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Colonel Bill Bryant revealed the identity of the slain victim as Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville, Arkansas.

Bryant also confirmed six of the surviving victims were children under the age of 11, who were attending the family-friendly event.

Earlier on Sunday morning, officials issued an update of the situation following the tragedy.

According to police, one person had been detained after shots were fired at around 7 p.m. local time on Saturday in a parking lot at 611 US Highway 65, south of Dumas, a town located about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.

"One suspect is in custody and a search is continuing today for others who may have been firing into the crowd," an initial statement read. However, in the news conference later in the day, Bryant said that the individual was arrested on unrelated charges.

As a result, authorities are still seeking two individuals involved in the gunfire. Officials also stated there was no evidence that the shooting stemmed from any gang-related activities.

Hilary DeMillo, media relations manager for Arkansas Children's Hospital, told CNN via email that the hospital has received "6 patients under 18 with gunshot wounds from the incident."

"None fatal. Most of the patients have been treated and released," the statement noted. Bryant added during the press conference that five out of the six children had been released.

The event's organizers, a non-profit called the Hood-Nic Foundation, expressed their sorrow, calling for an end to the violent act in a Facebook post on Saturday night. According to their website, the annual event was organized to raise funds for "scholarships, school supplies, and more to deserving individuals."

"We are heartbroken and in shock at what took place during tonight's car show," the statement read, adding that the conditions of many who were injured are still unknown. "The purpose of Hood-Nic has always been to bring the community together. This senseless violence needs to end. Sending our prayers."