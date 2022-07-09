Shinzo Abe Shooting Suspect Blamed Former Japanese PM for Mom's Money Woes: Reports

The suspect reportedly believed the former Japanese leader was linked to a religious group he blamed for his mother's financial ruin

Japanese former Shinzo Abe speaks for his party member candidate of the House of Councillors election near Yamato Saidaiji Station in Nara Prefecture on July 8, 2022, just seconds before he is shot. 67-year-old Abe has reportedly been shot in the chest and he has been in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Japanese former Shinzo Abe speaks for his party member candidate of the House of Councillors election near Yamato Saidaiji Station in Nara Prefecture on July 8, 2022, just seconds before he is shot. 67-year-old Abe has reportedly been shot in the chest and he has been in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

The shooting suspect in the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is reportedly citing personal reasons for the attack.

Japan's longest-serving prime minister, who sustained gunshot wounds during a campaign speech in Nara, Japan, died on Friday morning local time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, is suspected of being the man who approached Abe from behind and calmly fired a gun. Multiple videos showed him being tackled by police.

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported that Yamagami was convinced that Abe had promoted an unidentified religious group that his mother made donations to before running into financial trouble.

"My mother got wrapped up in a religious group and I resented it," local outlet Kyodo quoted Yamagami as saying following the attack.

RELATED STORY: Queen Elizabeth and Prince William Mourn Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Following Assassination

Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, Friday, July 8, 2022. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said. Nara prefectural police confirmed the arrest of Yamagami, 41, on suspicion of attempted murder of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.(Katsuhiko Hirano/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP) Credit: Katsuhiko Hirano/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The suspect reportedly spent months planning his attack, including attending other events where Abe spoke and making a gun at home. The 16-inch weapon was made from parts bought online, according to reports.

Nara police have not commented on the details about Yamagami's intentions reported by Japanese media.

Local news has reported Yamagami lived in Nara city and once worked for Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force. Neighbors who spoke to Reuters said Yamagami kept to himself and didn't speak to people in his community.

Japan has one of the lowest rates of gun deaths in the world, according to Business Insider.

RELATED VIDEO: World Leaders React To Shinzo Abe's Death

Abe, 67, held the title of prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020, having also served as president of the Liberal Democratic Party for the latter time.

The British royals paid tribute to Abe on Friday.

"My family and I were deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden and tragic death of former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe," Queen Elizabeth said in the statement released by her office at Buckingham Palace. "I have fond memories of meeting Mr. Abe and his wife during their visit to the United Kingdom in 2016. His love for Japan, and his desire to forge ever-closer bonds with the United Kingdom, were clear."