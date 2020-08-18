Curdarius Cross, 21, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of his 53-year-old mother, Shewanna Cross

Fla. Mom of 3 Is Fatally Shot Inside Her Home, and 21-Year-Old Son Is Suspect

A Tennessee mother of three was fatally shot in her home last weekend, and the suspect in the killing is one of her three sons.

Curdarius Cross, 21, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of his 53-year-old mother, Shewanna Cross.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jackson Police Department officers discovered the mom, who was a correctional facility counselor, on Sunday at about 2 p.m. in her bed with gunshot wounds to her head and body.

“Officers observed and collected two spent cartridge casings, one live cartridge and a 9 mm handgun,” states a warrant obtained by PEOPLE.

The victim's son told police he was in his bedroom at the time and heard his mother scream, and then heard multiple gunshots.

“He looked out into the hallway connecting his and his mother’s bedroom when he observed his brother Curdarius Cross standing in the hallway with a gun,” the warrant states.

According to the warrant, he broke his bedroom window to escape and “saw his brother chasing him and heard three to four more gunshots.”

Police said the back door knobs were shot and the doors looked like they had been kicked.

Cross was taken into custody Sunday night in Nashville.

In an interview with police, he denied having anything to do with his mother’s death and claimed he was at work at the time of the shooting.

“Curdarius Cross stated that he was at work in Nashville at 3 p.m. which is disproved by phone records,” the warrant alleges.

He was initially arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

“Shewanna was a great person,” Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd told WBBJ-TV. “You probably can’t find anybody to say something negative about her.”

“The Shewanna that I know, she’s already forgave her son," Dodd said. "That’s the Shewanna that I know. [I’m] Just praying for the family right now.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Cross is being held on no bail in a Madison County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31. He has yet to enter a plea.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney.