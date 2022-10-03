Keith Papini Told Cops He Was Blindsided by Wife Sherri's Kidnapping Hoax: 'I'm the Idiot Husband'

Sherri Papini's husband said he was "in shock" when he learned about his wife's kidnapping hoax.

"I'm the idiot husband that stayed around the whole time," Keith Papini told investigators after he learned that his wife Sherri Papini had fabricated her purported 2016 kidnapping and had instead been hiding out with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California during the period she was missing.

Video of Keith's discussion with investigators was shown on a two-hour episode of ABC's 20/20, titled "The Vanishing Act," which aired last Friday.

"Now you are telling me, 'OK, you can go home now,' Well, do you think I want her anywhere around my kids or around me at all at this point?," Keith told investigators.

"I don't know what the next stages of this are," an investigator told Keith.

"It's not us together," Keith responded. "I can tell you that much. I'm in shock."

Sherri Papini vanished without a trace on Nov. 2, 2016.

Twenty-two days later, the California mother of two was found emaciated, battered and bound at the waist by a chain on the side of a rural Yolo County road — about 150 miles south of her Redding home.

She told officers she'd been abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women, whom she alleged had tortured her, branded her and kept her chained in a bedroom for more than three weeks.

Her family, including her children then ages 2 and 4, welcomed her back, and people in the Redding community who had spent days searching for her largely rallied around her.

But after investigating her purported kidnapping, authorities found that it was all a hoax.

Investigators confronted her but she initially denied any wrongdoing.

Papini was arrested by federal authorities on March 3 and agreed to plead guilty to counts of lying to a federal officer and mail fraud.

Keith filed for divorce in April, asking for custody of the couple's two children, saying in court papers that he's been traumatized by her kidnapping hoax.

"The whole problem started in November 2016 when Sherri left our children at a daycare and simply disappeared. Both I and, especially, our children were traumatized by her disappearance and I spent much time and money trying to find my wife," he wrote in a declaration for the Shasta County Family Court, which was obtained by the Sacramento Bee and the Associated Press.

Last month, Papini was sentenced to 18 months in prison and will have to pay back $309,902 in restitution to the California Victim Compensation Board, the Social Security Administration, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office and the FBI for losses incurred because of her lies.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb called Papini a "manipulator."

"People don't like to be conned," he said, addressing Papini, the Sacramento Bee reported. "And I don't believe those people who were deceived would believe that one month or eight months is sufficient."

Shubb said the longer sentence was meant to deter others from committing similar crimes.

"If I get away with it, I'll get $49,000," he said. "If I don't get away with it, I'll spend one month or eight months…We have to send a message that crime doesn't pay."

In a handwritten statement before her sentence was handed down, Papini apologized for her behavior.

"I stand before you humbled by the court. I'm so sorry to the many people who have suffered because of me. I thank you all," she said, the Record Searchlight reported.

"I am guilty of lying and dishonor. I trust in this court … and I trust in you," she said. "What was done cannot be undone. I am choosing to humbly accept all responsibility."

In a statement to PEOPLE after Sherri's sentencing, Keith said, "The events of the past two months have been shocking and devastating. My current focus is on moving on and doing everything I can to provide my two children with as normal, healthy and happy of a life as possible."