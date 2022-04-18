Sherri Papini Formally Pleads Guilty, Admitting Kidnapping Was a Hoax

Sherri Papini claimed to have been abducted at gunpoint in 2016, but now admits she lied

Sherri Papini, the California mom who claimed that she'd been kidnapped while out jogging in 2016 but admitted last week her claim was a hoax, formally pleaded guilty Monday.

Papini, 39, entered guilty pleas via Zoom to one count each of lying to a federal officer and mail fraud, her attorney, William Portanova, confirms to PEOPLE. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

Last week, Papini's attorney, William Portanova, confirmed that Papini had signed a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The plea agreement mandates that Papini pay more than $300,000 in restitution to various government entities.

Papini's staged kidnapping cost the California Victim's Compensation Board over $30,000 in therapy visits and an ambulance trip and cost the United States Social Security Administration more than $127,000, which she will be required to pay back. Papini will also have to pay $148,866 to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, the law enforcement agency that investigated the staged kidnapping, and $2,558 to the FBI.

In a statement released by her attorney last week, Papini said she was "deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I've caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me. I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done."

"I am kind of relieved that she finally decided to come clean," Missy McArthur, the former mayor of Papini's hometown of Redding, Calif., tells PEOPLE. "It is a good thing for people to own up when they mess up and take personal responsibility so hopefully, she will learn a lesson and never do that again."

Papini's story began on Nov. 2, 2016, when she said she'd gone out for a jog in her Redding neighborhood and was kidnapped by two armed, masked Hispanic women, whom she claimed had tortured her, branded her and kept her chained in a bedroom.

She was found wandering in a parking lot 22 days later — on Thanksgiving Day. Her family, including her children then ages 2 and 4, welcomed her back and the community of Redding, which had spent days searching for her, largely rallied around her.

But after investigating her purported kidnapping, the authorities found that Papini had fabricated the incident and had been hiding out with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California.

When confronted by authorities, the ex-boyfriend allegedly admitted that he had helped Papini "run-away" because she had told him that her husband had abused her.

After further questioning, the boyfriend said that he and Papini had communicated over prepaid phones and concocted a scheme to pick her up in Redding and drive her back to his two-bedroom apartment in Costa Mesa.

During her stay, Papini was "purposefully trying to lose weight," chopped off her own hair and "created the injuries while staying with him, including hitting herself to create bruises and burning herself on her arms," according to a federal complaint filed against her.

