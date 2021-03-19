Ga. Sheriff's Spokesman Removed from Spa Shooting Case After Saying Suspect Had a 'Bad Day'

Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office drew backlash for saying that suspected spa shooter Robert Aaron Long had "a really bad day" when briefing the press about the fatal incident

Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has been removed as the spokesperson in the Atlanta-area spas shooting investigation amid backlash over controversial comments he made about the suspect, according to officials.

Cherokee County Communications Director Erika Neldner announced on Thursday that she will now be handling media inquiries related to the investigation of fatal shooting, which left eight people — including six Asian women — dead, the Associated Press reported.

Andrea DeCourcey, an executive assistant for the sheriff's office, told The Washington Post that she did not know why or how Baker was taken off his role as spokesman for the case.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Cherokee County Communications Division did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Baker, who is the director of communications and community relations at the sheriff's office, sparked an uproar on social media this Wednesday when he told reporters that the suspected shooter in the investigation — 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, who has been arrested and charged for the killings — had "a really bad day" and "this is what he did."

The comments were widely criticized, with critics alleging that Baker had callously minimized the murders. Hours after Baker's comments, the hashtag #ReallyBadDay began trending on Twitter, with more than 40,000 tweets.

Amid the backlash, some critics also unearthed controversial comments that Baker had made on Facebook last year, which promoted sales of a T-shirt that referred to COVID-19 as an "imported virus from Chy-na," according to The New York Times.

In a statement shared earlier on Thursday, Sheriff Frank Reynolds acknowledged that Baker's comments during the press conference stirred "much debate and anger" and "were not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy, or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect."

Reynolds said in the statement that the sheriff's office "regret[s] any heartache Captain Baker's words may have caused."

The sheriff also told WSB-TV reporter Nicole Carr that a "poor choice of words" was used during press conference and called the Facebook comments "unfortunate."