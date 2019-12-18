Sheriff’s Deputy Allegedly Read Online Obituaries to Rob Homes of Families Attending Funerals

Image zoom Jefferson County Sheriff's Department

A former Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with a felony for allegedly burglarizing the homes of people who were attending funerals of loved ones, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office news release obtained by PEOPLE.

In the release, prosecutors allege that Janelle Gericke, 29, broke into the homes of people who were listed as relatives of the deceased in local Wisconsin obituaries while they were attending the services. The incidents occurred at least half-a-dozen times from February 2018 to June 2019, the criminal complaint says.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing the complaint, Gericke was caught by the doorbell camera of a Watertown home in February 2018 while the owner was at a funeral. After entering and leaving the home, she left a note that read, “I was here to pick up the stuff through Facebook. I came in to the house and the items weren’t by the door. So I didn’t leave my money. I tried Facebook messaging you but you haven’t responded.”

The homeowner later realized a checkbook was missing from inside, the outlet reported. Over a year later, investigators managed to pull a fingerprint from the note and matched it to Gericke.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin Believes She Was ‘Hoodwinked’ by Rick Singer and Evidence Will Exonerate Her: Source

After a string of several more incidents, investigators set up surveillance in June outside the homes of families attending funerals, according a published local obituary. Investigators watched Gericke attempt to enter a home in Fort Atkinson, then leave, and go to another home and try to enter, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the release, the case was turned over to state’s Division of Criminal Investigation once investigators had enough evidence. On July 3, Gericke was fired from the sheriff’s office after more than three years of employment.

The news release did not share why authorities waited until this month to file the criminal charges against Gericke. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance in Jefferson on Dec. 30.