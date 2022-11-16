Sheriff's Deputy and Daughter Killed in Crash While Returning from Disneyland Allegedly Caused by DUI Driver

An off-duty sheriff's deputy in California and his 19-year-old daughter were killed Sunday night in a car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver, authorities say.

According to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Correctional Corporal Daniel Jacks, 45, of San Jacinto, and his daughter Hannah died as a result of the collision, which took place in Hemet at about 9:17 p.m.

FoxLA reports the father and daughter were coming home from Disneyland, where Hannah had been performing as a dancer. The California Highway Patrol says the collision took place when another car traveling in the opposite direction crossed over the double yellow line and hit them head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle, Scott Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of DUI causing bodily injury, according to Riverside County jail records.

The Desert Sun, citing county court records, reports Bales was previously convicted of DUI in Riverside County in 2008, 2014 and 2020. The East Bay Times reports he has not had a valid driver's license since 2005.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Bales is being held without bail, jail records show. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Jacks had been with the sheriff's department since 2008, according to the department's statement. Since March, he had been working at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of the victims.

"Daniel was a great father and a great husband," the page reads. "Hannah was a daddy's girl, God knew he needed to take them both, so they can be together."