NY Sheriff's Deputy Allegedly Shot Wife, Son Before Turning Gun on Himself, Authorities Say
An Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy was found dead from a gunshot wound on Monday, along with his son and his wife, who was critically wounded.
The body of off-duty deputy Isaac Eames, 48, was discovered at his home in the town of Clay around 7:30 a.m., according to authorities, after a neighbor reported gunshots to 911 dispatchers.
The Associated Press reported that Karen Eames, Isaac Eames' wife, and their son Troy were taken to Upstate University Hospital. Troy Eames, 21, was later pronounced dead and 46-year-old Karen Eames was upgraded from critical to serious condition on Tuesday.
Onondaga County Sheriff's office did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but told Syracuse.com that there was no threat to the public.
On Tuesday, Sheriff Gene Conway told NewsChannel9 that based on a preliminary investigation, his office believes Isaac James shot his wife and son before turning the gun on himself.
"We have every reason to believe that (Isaac Eames) was responsible, that he was the one that fired the weapon, both at his family members and then turned the gun on himself," Sheriff Conway told NewsChannel9.
A motive for the act of violence is still unclear, according to authorities.