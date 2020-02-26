Ky. Mom Vanished on Valentine's Day — and Ex Is Arrested After Body Is Found

Image zoom Sheena Baxter Facebook

A body found in a storage unit has been identified as that of a missing Kentucky mother-of-three who vanished on Valentine’s Day.

Sheena Baxter, 32, went missing from her sister’s home the night of Feb. 14 after she went outside to her car to get a bag. She told her family she’d be right back, her sister said, according to WKYT, but was never seen or heard from again.

On Tuesday, Baxter’s body was found wrapped in plastic in a storage unit, the Madison County coroner confirms to PEOPLE.

It remains unclear how she died. WKYT reports that the storage unit is in Richmond, just down the road from where Baxter’s ex-boyfriend Joseph Hicks, lives.

Hicks, 53, has been indicted on murder and other charges in connection with Baxter’s death, according to a Georgetown Police Department news release obtained by PEOPLE.

At a press conference Tuesday, police said even without Baxter’s body, investigators had an “overwhelming” amount of evidence to support their fears Baxter was murdered.

Baxter was a mother of three girls ages 5, 6 and 17.

Hicks had previously told police he was shot during an attempted robbery at a local Walmart on Valentine’s Day. However police were allegedly able to disprove his story by reviewing the store’s security footage. Police believe Hicks’s gunshot wound came from the homicide scene and not an attempted robbery.

“We ask that you please continue to keep Ms. Baxter’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Georgetown police said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “This investigation continues.”

In addition to murder, Hicks has been indicted on charges of first-degree robbery and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

It wasn’t clear if Hicks has entered a plea to any of the charges against him and attorney information for him was not available Wednesday. He is being held on a $1 million full cash bond.