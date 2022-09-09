She Was Once Nominated for 'Teacher of the Year' Award. Now She's Charged with Statutory Rape of Child Under 15

A North Carolina teacher and mom of four, once nominated for "Teacher of the Year," now stands accused of sexual abuse of a student, according to reports.

Jail records show 37-year-old Amanda Doll remains in custody on a charge of statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old.

WRAL-TV reports Doll, who first started out as a substitute teacher for the Johnston County School District, was hired as an English teacher at West Johnston High School in Benson, N.C., in August 2021.

She resigned last Friday, the same day she was taken into custody, per the outlet.

Citing the arrest warrant, the station reports the alleged abuse involving the student victim occurred on Aug. 12.

In a statement obtained by WTVD-TV, the school district said it takes any allegations involving staff, seriously.

"Although we cannot discuss the specifics of an investigation into alleged staff misconduct, we can confirm that whenever such allegations arise, our administration responds swiftly, by investigating the allegations and, sometimes, by removing staff from classrooms pending completion of a thorough review," the statement reads, per the station. "School administrators are always able and willing to speak with any and all parents who may have concerns."

So that she could reportedly get home to her children, Doll asked a judge for a low bond amount, which was denied on Tuesday. Her bond was set at $1 million, per the station.

It was unclear if Doll entered a plea to the charge and attorney information for her was not immediately available.

She is due back in court Sept. 22.