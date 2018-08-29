Ky. Woman Killed Boyfriend Who Planned to Leave Her and Go on Date with Beauty Queen: Reports

A Kentucky woman convicted in 2015 of murdering her boyfriend because he planned to leave her was convicted again on Tuesday in a retrial, according to multiple news outlets.

Shayna Hubers’ boyfriend, Ryan Carter Poston, was found dead in October 2012 in his Highland Heights home, ABC News reports. Hubers’ defense argued that Poston, a lawyer, was abusive, but the jury rejected the claim.

Prosecutors said that on the night of the murder, Poston planned to leave Hubers and was scheduled to go on a date with former Miss Ohio Beauty Queen Audrey Bolte, according to local TV station WCPO.

That night, Hubers and Poston met at his home. “There were only two ways he was leaving his condo that night — either Shayna’s boyfriend or in a body bag,” Campbell County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney said at trial.

Hubers shot Poston six times, according to CBS’ 48 Hours.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Ryan Poston Family Photo

After being found guilty in 2015, Hubers was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but the verdict was overturned because one of the jurors was a felon, reports local TV station WXIX. She had been behind bars since her initial conviction.

A key piece of evidence at trial was a video of a police interview with Hubers hours after the murder in which she danced and sang “Amazing Grace” in the interrogation room and said, “I did it. Yes, I did it. I can’t believe I did that.”

Dfd

ABC News reports that during her interrogation, Hubers quipped of the “very vain” Poston, “One of our last conversations we had that was good was that he wants to get a nose job. And I shot him right here. I gave him his nose job he wanted. I broke it.”

Audrey Bolte Isaac Brekken/Getty

According to TV station WLWT, a jury recommended Wednesday that Hubers be sentenced to life in prison.

PEOPLE was unable to immediately reach Hubers’ defense attorney, David Eldridge, and it was not immediately clear if she plans to appeal.

At sentencing, Eldridge asked for the minimum of 20 years and said, “Ms. Hubers committed this crime at the tender age of 21 years old and she is mentally ill,” reports the Cincinnati Enquirer.

In a statement obtained by ABC, the Poston family said they were “eternally grateful” to the jurors.

“Those who love Ryan now move forward with the integrity, dignity, and kindness that Ryan exemplified throughout his life,” his family said. “Today we embrace justice, and yet we do not feel joy. It has been six long and heartbreaking years without our beloved Ryan.”