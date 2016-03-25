Body Found Near River Identified as Indiana Toddler Who Was Kidnapped from Crib: Police

The search for a missing 1-year-old girl is over in Indiana as authorities have confirmed the discovery Thursday night of the toddler’s remains, which were found in a remote area next to the White River.

The Indiana State Police positively identified the body as being Shaylyn Ammerman’s on Friday, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE. The cause of death has been deemed asphyxiation.

Owen County Sheriff Leonard Sam Hobbs tells PEOPLE the body was found just northeast of Gosport, Indiana.

Shaylyn was last seen on Tuesday inside her father’s home, and detectives believe the girl was kidnapped from her crib.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The police statement confirms the arrest of Kyle Parker, and states Parker was allegedly in Shaylyn’s father’s home the night she vanished. The statement indicates the investigation will continue and will likely yield additional arrests.

Sheriff Hobbs tells PEOPLE: “We’re not sure at this point what all has taken place; the investigation is ongoing.”

Since Tuesday, over 100 people have participated in sweeping searches for any evidence linked to the missing girl. Says Hobbs, “Our community came together and we want to thank them all.”

It was unclear Friday if Parker had an attorney, but he is in police custody without an assigned bail amount.