‘Champion of Black Women’s Health’ Is Found Dead at Home After Not Showing up to Work

Nashville police are investigating the murder of a local woman who spent her time giving back to the community.

On Saturday, Shawnton Clay, 30, was found dead by her family in the apartment she shared with her husband. She suffered from obvious trauma, NewsChannel5, WTVF and The Tennessean report. Her body was found after friends and family became worried for Clay when she didn’t show up to work that day and couldn’t be reached.

Clay’s husband, Ronald Dickens Jr., 42, is being charged with criminal homicide in her death, though the police have not yet located him, according to WSMV.

“My baby was a ray of sunshine,” Clay’s mother, Lori Sanchez, 50, told the Tennessean. “She always had a positive attitude and tried to help everybody. She saw good in everyone no matter the situation.”

Clay worked in the health field and was a volunteer local team organizer with GirlTrek, a national health nonprofit that strives to help African American women get active and healthy through walking.

“The GirlTrek sisterhood has lost a dedicated organizer and champion of black women’s health,” GirlTrek national spokeswoman Jewel Bush said in a statement to the Tennessean. “Shawnton Clay was a bright light in our community. Shawnton personally believed in the power of walking.”

Bush told the paper when Clay travelled for work, she would organize local walks for different communities. She was honored by the organization for her work in July 2018.

“There’s an entire sisterhood across the country grieving this tragedy and Shawnton will not be forgotten,” Bush said.

Police are searching for Clay’s husband. The couple married in Las Vegas in September 2018 but her family believes the couple were going through a divorce or annulment.

Police have been unable to make contact with Dickens since Clay’s body was found in the couple’s home. Dickens is believed to be driving Clay’s 2017 black Toyota Camry with the Tennessee license number of T4522V.

A GoFundMe page was started by Clay’s coworkers to raise money for her memorial.

“Shawn was a true joy to work with and had so much fun and passion to make sure her job was done well,” the GoFundMe states. “She will be remembered for her love of hiking, turtles and spreading mental health awareness.”

A medical examiner will determine Clay’s cause of death. Anyone who sees Dickens or has information about this case is urged to contact Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.