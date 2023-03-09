Shawn Kemp Arrested on Felony Drive-By Shooting Charge

The six-time NBA all-star was arrested in Washington on Wednesday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 07:17 AM
Shawn Kemp attends Players' Night Out 2018 hosted by The Players' Tribune
Shawn Kemp. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested in Washington on Wednesday on a felony charge of "drive-by shooting."

Pierce County records show that Kemp, 53, who last played for Orlando Magic, was booked into Pierce County jail just before 6 p.m. — four hours after officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall, the Tacoma Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

"One of the drivers fired off several rounds at the occupants of the other vehicle. The victim vehicle fled the area," the statement added.

Officers later found the suspected shooter and "detained him without incident," the statement continued. They also recovered a gun from the scene.

In a separate Twitter post, Tacoma Police confirmed the incident took place when "an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St."

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Shawn Kemp reacts after being charged with a technical foul with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Supersonics
Shawn Kemp at the Cleveland Cavaliers. DAVID MAXWELL/AFP via Getty Images

The post added that "One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing."

Neither report mentioned the former Seattle Sonics star by name.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, attends a WNBA basketball game between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Seattle
Shawn Kemp. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star. He was a first-round draft pick in the 1989 NBA draft and helped the Seattle Sonics reach the 1996 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Chicago Bulls. As well as the Sonics and Orlando Magic, Kemp played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trailblazers during his 14-year career.

In 2020, Kemp opened a cannabis shop called Shawn Kemp's Cannabis in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle. Last month he also opened a second location in the city.

If convicted, the former NBA star could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, with a fine of up to $20,000, per the Washington Post.

Related Articles
T'Yonna Major https://www.gofundme.com/f/tyonna-major?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=urlisolation.com&utm_campaign=comms_gy92+tyonna-major
Fla. Shooting Victims Identified as Girl Who Was 'the Next Gabby Douglas' and Woman Out for a Drive
Orange County Sheriff John Mina holds a press conference on multiple shootings by the same subject, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Keith Melvin Moses has been arrested as a suspect. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Journalist and Girl, 9, Dead After Alleged Gunman Returns to Scene of Earlier Murder and Opens Fire
AUBURN, ALABAMA - FEBRUARY 11: Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images); https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jamea-harriss-son For Jamea Harris’s Son ; BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - MARCH 05: Darius Miles #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Star Alabama Basketball Player Accused of Providing Gun Used in Killing of Woman
Boy, 12, Is Fatally Shot by Owner of Stolen Car in Denver, Police Say
12-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot After Being Found in Alleged Stolen Car in Denver
Keith Appling
Former NBA Star Keith Appling Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder 
Jared Bridegan Microsoft executive murdered in Jackson Beach, FL on February 16, 2022. Credit: Jacksonville Beach Police Department
Arrest Made in the Mysterious 2022 Murder of Microsoft Executive, Police Don't Believe Suspect Acted Alone
Drive-by shooting injures 10 in Lakeland, Florida
10 People Injured in 'Targeted' Florida Mass Shooting: Likely 'Not a Random Act,' Police Say
Bethany Wilson
Tenn. Woman Accused of Multiple Carjackings, Using 5-Year-Old Child as Human Shield After Firing Gun
Lindsey Whitman and Ricardo Quinones
Texas Man Allegedly Broke into Estranged Wife's Home Wearing a Ski Mask, Killed Her While Daughter Escaped
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (2) during the ESPN Events Invitational college basketball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Iona Gaels on November 25, 2021 at the HP Field House in Orlando, FL.
Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Murder of 23-Year-Old Woman
Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr.
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Michael Baltimore Arrested After Landing on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted List
Ta-Sheng Ly
Man Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend's Sister After Convincing Her to Pull Over on Road, Then Killed Himself
jasper wu
Calif. Toddler in Car Was Killed by a Stray Bullet in 2021 — and 3 Men Were Just Arrested
Erik Cantu
Texas Teen Shot in McDonald's Parking Lot by Now-Fired Police Officer Is Awake, Smiling 6 Weeks Later
Erik Cantu
Now-Fired Police Officer Charged After Shooting an Unarmed Teen in Texas McDonald's Parking Lot
Marcellis Stinnette, former Waukegan Police officer Dante Salinas
Former Ill. Police Officer Charged with Murder in 2020 Shooting of Black Teen Marcellis Stinnette