The Iconic Wedding Dress Sharon Tate Wore to Marry Roman Polanski Will Be Auctioned Off: Sister

Sharon Tate’s wedding dress will be auctioned along with other artifacts belonging to the actress who was killed by followers of Charles Manson in 1969, her sister tells PEOPLE.

“I have been working on this auction for eight months,” says Debra Tate. “I think it’s time to share her with other people.”

From Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, fans of the Hollywood starlet will get a chance to view her personal items at a location to be determined. The Los Angeles-based Julien’s Auctions is working with the Estate of Sharon Tate in the upcoming sale.

Tate’s iconic ivory silk moiré mini wedding dress is considered the epitome of 1960s Hollywood glam. Tate wore the dress to her London Chelsea Registry wedding to Roman Polanski in 1968. It has an estimated value of $25,000 to $50,000.

A green knit mini-dress designed by Betsey Johnson for Paraphernalia, worn at the Paris 1967 premiere of the film The Fearless Vampire Killers, has an estimated value of $1,000 to $2,000.

Tate’s luggage, personal makeup and other belongings will also be auctioned off.

Sharon Tate on her wedding day Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis/Getty

For nearly 50 years, Debra has taken care of her sister’s items, keeping most inside a trunk at her home outside of Los Angeles. At times, she says, she would open the trunk and recall happy memories.

“I can still smell her on the clothes. It’s comforting to me,” she says. “It makes me happy to go back and visit those moments.”

Sharon Tate Bob Penn/MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

As a 16-year-old girl, Debra recalls going through Tate’s clothes and trying on her evening gowns.

“It was almost like a child playing dress up,” she recalls with a laugh.

She says she hopes other people will get to experience a similar joy: “I’m positive her items will be loved and cherished.”

With the 50th anniversary of Tate’s death looming, there has been an increased interest in her life along with those of the six others killed in a two-day murder spree by Manson’s followers in August 1969: Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Steve Parent, Rosemary and Leno LaBianca.

There are currently three films in the works that will delve into the tragic incident. The late actress, 26 at the time of her death, was married to Polanski and nearly nine months pregnant with their first child.