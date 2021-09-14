Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary's Wife Acquitted in 2019 Boat Crash that Killed 2

Linda O'Leary, the wife of Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, was acquitted Tuesday in connection with the Aug. 2019 fatal boat crash in Canada that killed two people and injured three others, according to multiple reports.

O'Leary had been charged with careless operation of a vessel under the small vessel regulations of the Canada Shipping Act, according to CTV News.

The crash took place on Lake Joseph, which is north of Toronto in Ontario. At the time of the accident, O'Leary was driving a smaller boat that collided with a larger vessel that was stopped. O'Leary's boat went over the bow of the other vessel and killed two passengers, Gary Potash and Susanne Brito.

At the time of the crash, Kevin O'Leary and a friend of the couple's was on board the boat driven by Linda O'Leary, reports the The Globe and Mail of Toronto. The group had been returning from a dinner party and Linda O'Leary was the designated driver, the outlet reports.

On Tuesday, Ontario court Judge Richard Humphrey said prosecutors had not proved that O'Leary was driving the boat in a way that lacked due care or consideration for other people, the CBC reports.

According to The Star of Toronto, Humphrey said that "alcohol played no part" in the crash. While prosecutors had alleged O'Leary drove at an excessive speed, Humphrey said the boat's speed couldn't be determined, according to the paper.

At the time of the crash, Kevin O'Leary offered condolences to the families of the deceased.