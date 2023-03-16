New Details of Night Shanquella Robinson Was Killed Revealed in Documents Submitted to President Biden

Shanquella Robinson, 25, was vacationing at a luxury resort in Cabo San Lucas with six others when she was killed, reports say

By
Published on March 16, 2023 03:35 PM
Shanquella Robinson
Shanquella Robinson.

Nearly five months after North Carolina woman Shanquella Robinson was allegedly beaten to death while on a Mexican getaway with a group of people, her family's attorneys are demanding President Joe Biden put pressure on authorities to make an arrest.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson, who are representing Robinson's family, sent a letter to Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for "swift diplomatic intervention" on the victim's behalf, according to a press release.

In October 2022, Robinson, 25, was vacationing at a luxury resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with six others when she was killed, according to reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Her travel mates allegedly insisted she died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy conducted by Mexican authorities showed that her death was caused by violence — specifically, "atlas and medullary dislocation," according to the autopsy.

"In our letter to President Biden and Secretary Blinken, we clearly stated that one of two things needs to happen: either the U.S. extradites Shanquella's killer to Mexico or the U.S. takes jurisdiction of the case and her killer is prosecuted here," Crump said, per the release. "Inaction is not acceptable in this case. Shanquella's family deserves swift justice for her death."

The letter states attorney Sue-Ann Robinson went on a "fact-finding mission" in Mexico where she met with local authorities to discuss the case.

According to Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson, the letter to Biden and Blinken was accompanied by witness statements, Shanquella's autopsy and field reports conducted by local authorities.

Included among these witness statements is an account submitted to authorities in Mexico from an employee at the resort where Robinson stayed.

"She seemed to not fit in with others," the employee statement said, referring to Robinson's demeanor before she joined her travel mates for dinner. "When I introduced myself, she did not greet me or smile. She was indifferent, nothing to do with the atmosphere of celebration. She was out of place at that party."

According to WCNC-TV, the letter also identifies a murder suspect.

Previously, Mexican authorities said they were waiting on the U.S. to extradite an unnamed person who was allegedly involved in Robinson's death before they could move forward with their investigation, per WBTV-TV.

According to The Charlotte Observer, a video appears to show Shanquella being physically assaulted by another woman in a hotel room.

At least two others were present at the time of the alleged beating, ABC News reports.

The State Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

