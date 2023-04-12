Federal Prosecutors Won't File Charges in Death of Shanquella Robinson, Who Died on Vacation in Mexico

Nearly six months after Shanquella Robinson died while on vacation in Mexico, the United States Department of Justice announced on Wednesday they won't file charges in the case.

The Department of Justice announced in a Wednesday release that federal authorities conducted an autopsy on Robinson in North Carolina, and that based on the available evidence, authorities "have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued."

Robinson was 25 years old when she went on a trip to Mexico with six friends in late October of last year. The day after arriving, her friends called her mother to say she had alcohol poisoning. Hours later, Robinson, a Charlotte, N.C. native, was dead.

Weeks after she died, a violent and disturbing video began circulating showing Shanquella being beaten in what appeared to be the luxury villa she was vacationing at when she died.

Her family was told she died from alcohol poisoning, but according to an autopsy conducted in Mexico, which was made public by the Robinson family attorneys, Robinson died of "atlas and medullary dislocation" — a broken neck and spine — and her manner of death was violent.

The Department of Justice's press release, while stating a separate autopsy was conducted in the U.S., does not go into detail about what the results were.

RELATED:

"Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution," the release states.

Although it is a crime under the U.S. Constitution to murder a U.S. citizen in a foreign country, the FBI has not called Robinson's death a murder. However, Mexican authorities have called her death a femicide, a gender-based murder and hate crime, according to the Robinson family attorneys, and Mexican law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for one of Robinson's travel companions. Authorities in the U.S. have never named that person.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The statement ends by stating that if new information about the case arrises, the government is prepared to review it.

Sue-Ann Robinson (no relation), the Robinson family attorney, previously told PEOPLE, "Shanquella was an educated, vibrant, ambitious entrepreneur that really had a caring heart, and she went on a vacation and was returned home in a box. No one should have to spend their last moments the way that she did."