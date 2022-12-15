Shanquella Robinson's family and friends came together in North Carolina over the weekend to rally support and seek justice for the 25-year-old woman who died while vacationing in Mexico in late October.

Robinson, who was staying at the Fundadores Beach Club in San José del Cabo with a group of friends, was later purportedly seen on a leaked video allegedly being viciously attacked in her hotel room by a female friend.

Mexican authorities ruled that Robinson's Oct. 29 death was femicide, a form of gender-based violence. A warrant was issued for Robinson's friend — the alleged attacker — and the local prosecutor said Robinson died as a result of "direct aggression." (The identity of the alleged assailant has yet to be disclosed.)

Saturday's event on behalf of Robinson, which took place at Charlotte's Little Rock AME Zion Church, was put together by the Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury Teen Advisory Board, drawing hundreds of supporters. Robinson's father Bernard spoke out during the event, saying after he saw his daughter's body in the funeral home, he "stood there crying like a baby."

"I sat there and said, 'Baby, Daddy will get you justice.'"

"All I want is justice," Bernard reportedly said. "I just want the Mexican authorities, the embassy, to do the right thing; make it right. Because they came over there on your soil and did what they did and came back here."

The story of Robinson's death has been beset by confusion. Robinson arrived at the resort city on Oct. 28 with six friends to celebrate a birthday, reports Queen City News. The next day, her mother, Sallamondra Robinson, told QCN, her daughter's friends called to tell her that Shanquella had suddenly passed away.

"They said she wasn't feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning," Sallamondra told QCN at the time. She added, "Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories."

Robinson's death certificate, previously obtained by WSOC-TV, said she died from a severe spinal cord injury and Atlas subluxation complex, a nervous system dysfunction caused by misalignment of the top cervical vertebrae.

Alcohol was not listed on her death certificate, per WSOC-TV, and the possible connection between Robinson's death and the violent fight, which was captured on video, was unclear. The young woman's mother told The Independent that she hasn't heard from any of her daughter's six travel companions since the autopsy report came out.

But, upon hearing an arrest warrant had been issued in the case, Sallamondra told ABC News: "I feel so good, that's a good feeling. That's what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can't wait for justice to be served."

The FBI has also opened an investigation into Robinson's death, a spokesperson previously told PEOPLE.