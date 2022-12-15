Shanquella Robinson's Father Says He 'Wants Justice' After American Tourist Is Allegedly Killed by Friend

Mexican authorities say Shanquella Robinson's death was a femicide, a form of gender-based violence

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 15, 2022 12:03 PM
Shanquella Robinson
Shanquella Robinson.

Shanquella Robinson's family and friends came together in North Carolina over the weekend to rally support and seek justice for the 25-year-old woman who died while vacationing in Mexico in late October.

Robinson, who was staying at the Fundadores Beach Club in San José del Cabo with a group of friends, was later purportedly seen on a leaked video allegedly being viciously attacked in her hotel room by a female friend.

Mexican authorities ruled that Robinson's Oct. 29 death was femicide, a form of gender-based violence. A warrant was issued for Robinson's friend — the alleged attacker — and the local prosecutor said Robinson died as a result of "direct aggression." (The identity of the alleged assailant has yet to be disclosed.)

Saturday's event on behalf of Robinson, which took place at Charlotte's Little Rock AME Zion Church, was put together by the Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury Teen Advisory Board, drawing hundreds of supporters. Robinson's father Bernard spoke out during the event, saying after he saw his daughter's body in the funeral home, he "stood there crying like a baby."

"I sat there and said, 'Baby, Daddy will get you justice.'"

"All I want is justice," Bernard reportedly said. "I just want the Mexican authorities, the embassy, to do the right thing; make it right. Because they came over there on your soil and did what they did and came back here."

The story of Robinson's death has been beset by confusion. Robinson arrived at the resort city on Oct. 28 with six friends to celebrate a birthday, reports Queen City News. The next day, her mother, Sallamondra Robinson, told QCN, her daughter's friends called to tell her that Shanquella had suddenly passed away.

"They said she wasn't feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning," Sallamondra told QCN at the time. She added, "Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Robinson's death certificate, previously obtained by WSOC-TV, said she died from a severe spinal cord injury and Atlas subluxation complex, a nervous system dysfunction caused by misalignment of the top cervical vertebrae.

Alcohol was not listed on her death certificate, per WSOC-TV, and the possible connection between Robinson's death and the violent fight, which was captured on video, was unclear. The young woman's mother told The Independent that she hasn't heard from any of her daughter's six travel companions since the autopsy report came out.

But, upon hearing an arrest warrant had been issued in the case, Sallamondra told ABC News: "I feel so good, that's a good feeling. That's what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can't wait for justice to be served."

The FBI has also opened an investigation into Robinson's death, a spokesperson previously told PEOPLE.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjoZVIBLNfy/?hl=en alidspicexo 1st u gotta 💋kiss it bby ⭐️🖤 #555 #333 #111 9w
Social Media Influencer Ali Spice Dead at 21, Killed by Wrong-Way Driver Alongside 2 Others
N'Kya Rebecca Logan
Pregnant Woman Dead After Being Stabbed and Set on Fire Days After Baby Shower, Brother in Custody
Darrell Lee Clark and Cain Joshua Storey
How a True Crime Podcast Freed 2 Georgia Men Wrongfully Imprisoned 25 Years on Murder Conviction
Lillian DeCloe, a former teacher who was sexually assaulted and murdered back in 1994
Fla. Woman, 89, Was Sexually Assaulted and Murdered 28 Years Ago — Now Police Say Neighbor Killed Her
barshay wilson
Tenn. College Student Who Vanished the Night Before Graduation Is Found Dead, Car Burned
Annie D. Horne
Va. Woman Disappeared 22 Years Ago. Cops Believe Husband, Who May Have Been a Serial Killer, Is Responsible
two police officers shot and killed in st. louis
Woman Fatally Shoots 2 Mississippi Police Officers Before Turning Gun on Herself
William and Danielle Beyer
Wisc. Dad Broke into Ex's Home and Fatally Stabbed Their Children, 3 and 5, in Their Beds
Aubree Young and Kymani
Wash. Dad Allegedly Kills 6-Month-Old Son, Leaves Wife Paralyzed Before Turning Gun on Himself
jesse wilson, crystal wilson
Ariz. Boy, 10, Vanished in 2016. His Adoptive Mother, Who Pleaded for His Safe Return, Was Just Charged
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Joseph Tyler Warner and Hunter Haze Warner
Mom, Boyfriend Charged After Brothers, Ages 1 and 2, Die Days Apart After They Were Allegedly Shaken
Wain's Road in Wieambilla, Queensland,
6 Shot Dead in Ambush on Police Officers at Remote Australian Property
Eleanor Bowles murder
Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of Georgia Grandmother Who Allegedly Interrupted Him Stealing Car
Saniyah Lawrence, Zyaire Crumbley
'I Always Had Concerns': 16-Year-Old Girl Is Fatally Stabbed, Boyfriend Arrested 
Kathryn Muhlbach, Jose Carabello
'Confident and Independent' Ore. Mom Is Found Slain in Park, Manhunt on for Boyfriend Suspect